russians hit an oil depot, not a gas station: police tell details of a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv region

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 65466 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 77655 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238562 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102520 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102781 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119148 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119633 views
russians hit an oil depot, not a gas station: police tell details of a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv region

russians hit an oil depot, not a gas station: police tell details of a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

russian drones hit an oil depot in Kharkiv, causing a fire that killed 7 people and damaged many private homes.

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and hit an oil depot, not a gas station, as previously reported. This was stated by the head of the Investigation Department of the regional police, Serhiy Bolvinov, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

Bolvinov clarified that of the previous three drones had caught fire at an oil depot, not a gas station.

The Russians hit the oil depot with three Shahed drones. The hit caused an explosion at the tank farm, damaged the tanks, and leaked fuel and lubricants. The diesel and gasoline mixed with snow and the street leading down from the tank farm turned into a lava lake of hell

- Bolvinov told . 

According to him, this caused a fire in private houses on Kotelna Street. Almost all the houses were damaged.

The head of the Police Investigation Department explained that people died because they could not get out into the yard, and there were cars in the yards that also caught fire.

In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize fires caused by shahedis hitting gas stations10.02.24, 08:12 • 32807 views

Addendum

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children.

A man and his wife were killed in another house

Recall

Earlier , Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that in Kharkiv , occupiers' drones hit a gas station, causing the spilled fuel to catch fire and burn 14 private houses on an area of 3700 square meters

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
suspilneSuspilne
balakliiaBalakliia
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kharkivKharkiv

