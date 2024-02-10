russians hit an oil depot, not a gas station: police tell details of a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv region

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and hit an oil depot, not a gas station, as previously reported. This was stated by the head of the Investigation Department of the regional police, Serhiy Bolvinov, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

Bolvinov clarified that of the previous three drones had caught fire at an oil depot, not a gas station.

The Russians hit the oil depot with three Shahed drones. The hit caused an explosion at the tank farm, damaged the tanks, and leaked fuel and lubricants. The diesel and gasoline mixed with snow and the street leading down from the tank farm turned into a lava lake of hell - Bolvinov told .

According to him, this caused a fire in private houses on Kotelna Street. Almost all the houses were damaged.

The head of the Police Investigation Department explained that people died because they could not get out into the yard, and there were cars in the yards that also caught fire.

In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize fires caused by shahedis hitting gas stations

Addendum

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children.

A man and his wife were killed in another house

Recall

Earlier , Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that in Kharkiv , occupiers' drones hit a gas station, causing the spilled fuel to catch fire and burn 14 private houses on an area of 3700 square meters