Russians hit a civilian car and a house with KABs in Kharkiv region: there are dead

In the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, a man and a woman in a civilian car were killed by enemy fire, and two elderly people were injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Occupants shelled a civilian car and a house - there are victims. Today at 10:00 a.m. Russians struck a car and a private house in Zolochiv village of Bohodukhiv district with multiple rocket launchers. The shelling killed a civilian man and a woman who were in the car. Three other cars near the hit site also caught fire, killing a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

All circumstances are being investigated. The information is being updated, he said.