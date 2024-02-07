Russians fired 150 shells in Kherson region overnight: one killed and three wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 96505 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124531 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127158 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168825 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272457 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177460 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166950 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241680 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104282 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 93060 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 67797 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 64252 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 76361 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252394 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238366 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102408 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102677 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119046 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119541 views
Russians fired 150 shells in Kherson region overnight: one killed and three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32471 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 150 shells at Kherson region, killing one person and wounding three others, targeting residential areas.

Kherson region registered 37 hostile attacks over the past day. One person was killed and three wounded as a result of the attacks by Russian troops. The Russian army targeted, among other things, residential areas of the region, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports

Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks, launching 150 shells, using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 others were wounded 

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, an enterprise and a garage cooperative in Kherson, a poultry farm and a store in Kherson district, and an agricultural enterprise in Beryslav district.

Three hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv due to Russian attack07.02.24, 08:51 • 30450 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
telegramTelegram
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
beryslavBeryslav
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

