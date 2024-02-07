Russians fired 150 shells in Kherson region overnight: one killed and three wounded

Kherson region registered 37 hostile attacks over the past day. One person was killed and three wounded as a result of the attacks by Russian troops. The Russian army targeted, among other things, residential areas of the region, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks, launching 150 shells, using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 others were wounded - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, an enterprise and a garage cooperative in Kherson, a poultry farm and a store in Kherson district, and an agricultural enterprise in Beryslav district.

Three hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv due to Russian attack