Russians attacked Zaporizhzhya region 660 times in 24 hours, 56 UAVs attacked: there are destructions

Zaporizhzhya region suffered 660 strikes by Russian troops over the past day, including 56 drone attacks, and there are destructions, the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

"660 strikes on 18 settlements: racists continue to attack peaceful communities in Zaporizhzhia region," the RMA said in a statement on social media.

As noted, 543 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipol, Levadne, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the frontline.

The occupants launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, 56 UAV attacks on Malynivka, Robotyno, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoivanivka, Hirke and Kamianske, 55 MLRS attacks on Huliaypole, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske, and hit Novodarivka and Robotyno with 5 air shells.

"There have been 13 reports of the destruction of residential buildings," the OVA said.

The Russian army attempted to attack in the Zaporizhzhya sector the day before , but the Ukrainian army defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants.