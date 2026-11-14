Russians attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region with drones

During the day on Saturday, November 14, Russians attacked one of the Naftogaz Group’s facilities in the Poltava region with drones. The strike caused a large-scale fire, Naftogaz’s press service reported, according to UNN.

Details

At the time of the attack, employees were in a shelter. All necessary services are working at the site. The extent of the destruction and the damage caused will be assessed as soon as the security situation allows.

As acting Chairman of the Management Board of Naftogaz Serhii Fedorenko noted, attacks on Naftogaz infrastructure have been occurring practically every day this week.

To remind you

For Ukraine, 24 scenarios for getting through the winter in the oil and gas sector have been prepared, taking into account a number of factors, including attacks by the Russian Federation.