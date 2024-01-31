russians attack Kherson region: 57-year-old man wounded

This morning, the occupation forces shelled the village of Tyahynka in Kherson region. A man was injured as a result of the russian attack. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The russian army hit a residential building in Tyahyntsi. A 57-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. He has a shrapnel wound to his arm - summarized in the OVA.

It is noted that the man is receiving medical care.

Addendum

This morning , russian troops struck again in the Korabelny district of Kherson, wounding an elderly man .

Recall

Over the past day, the enemy made 53 attacks, launching 221 shells. One person was killed and two wounded.

14 out of 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in Ukraine at night