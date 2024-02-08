Russians are trying to break through the defense in the area of Chasovyi Yar - Land Forces

The Russian army is trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region. Under the cover of drones and artillery, the enemy resorts to local actions in small assault groups, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, the day before, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi once again visited military units and subdivisions holding defense in the Bakhmut sector.

The enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the area of Chasovyi Yar and resorts to localized actions by small assault groups under the cover of drones and artillery - the Army said in a statement.

There, the Russian army is reportedly using kamikaze drones and electronic warfare.

"The situation is tense, requiring constant monitoring of the situation and prompt decision-making on the ground," the Army said.

The commander heard from the brigade commanders about the current situation, assessed the effectiveness of firepower and considered new ways to improve the firepower of the Ukrainian army.

He also discussed with the commanders of units and subunits the likely tactics of the enemy and options for further development of hostilities. After that, they jointly planned scenarios to repel the aggressor and prevent its advance.

Based on the results of the work in the Bakhmut sector, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi made a number of decisions. In particular, he decided to concentrate the main efforts on the threatened areas and to use firepower maneuvers.

92 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff