Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russians actively attack in Pokrovsky direction, 9 military clashes continue - General Staff

Russians actively attack in Pokrovsky direction, 9 military clashes continue - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Since the beginning of June 10, 47 military clashes have been recorded at the front, while the greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 15 attacks were carried out near several settlements, of which 6 were repelled, and 9 continue.

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 10, 47 military clashes have been recorded at the front . The invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Russian terrorists attacked the village of Senkovka with sixteen bunks. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction. Fighting continues in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo.

In the Limansky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times near Torsky, Ternov, Grekovka and Nevsky. In the area of the Serebryansky forest, the battle continues. There, the enemy struck with six crabs.   

In the Seversky direction , the Russian aggressor is trying to push our units out of their positions in the areas of disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenskoye. One attack by Ukrainian soldiers has been successfully repelled, and two are still ongoing. 

In the Kramatorsk direction the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks of the invaders in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. 

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian aggressor maintains a high intensity of assault operations. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already tried 15 times to improve the tactical situation near Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka and Yasnobrodovka. Six enemy attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, nine are still ongoing 

- stated in the General Staff. 

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled nine offensive actions of Russian troops near Praskoveyevka, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Konstantinovka. Another clash continues.   

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly. 

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of June 10 hit the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two S-300 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

