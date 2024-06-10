Since the beginning of the current day, on June 10, 47 military clashes have been recorded at the front . The invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Russian terrorists attacked the village of Senkovka with sixteen bunks. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction. Fighting continues in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo.

Burned tanks and infantry fighting vehicles: Stratcom showed how the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian assault group near Krasnogorovka

In the Limansky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times near Torsky, Ternov, Grekovka and Nevsky. In the area of the Serebryansky forest, the battle continues. There, the enemy struck with six crabs.

In the Seversky direction , the Russian aggressor is trying to push our units out of their positions in the areas of disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenskoye. One attack by Ukrainian soldiers has been successfully repelled, and two are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks of the invaders in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Andreevka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian aggressor maintains a high intensity of assault operations. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already tried 15 times to improve the tactical situation near Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka and Yasnobrodovka. Six enemy attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, nine are still ongoing - stated in the General Staff.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled nine offensive actions of Russian troops near Praskoveyevka, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Konstantinovka. Another clash continues.

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of June 10 hit the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two S-300 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.