Burned tanks and infantry fighting vehicles: Stratcom showed how the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian assault group near Krasnogorovka

The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped an attempted Russian assault near Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region. The video on the elimination of the invaders was published by the Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is noted that the column of invaders was eliminated with the help of artillery, Baba Yaga drones and FPV drones.

All enemy equipment was burned by the Defense Forces. joint work of the 59th, 53rd and 79th brigades with the support of other units - noted in Stratcom

The footage shows the military using FPV drones to stop enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, which are later finished off by artillery.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of June 10 hit the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two S-300 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.