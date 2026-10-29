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Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro — Ukrzaliznytsia will review train traffic safety protocols

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Passengers were evacuated more than 10 minutes before the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols.

Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro — Ukrzaliznytsia will review train traffic safety protocols

Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols following the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro on October 29. The company also provided details of the evacuation of passengers before the enemy attack, UNN reports, citing the company's press service.

Details

As noted by Ukrzaliznytsia, an air-raid alert was announced in advance at Dnipro railway station and the station itself. Orders to suspend traffic were immediately issued both to locomotive crews and to the station.

An evacuation was announced on the electric train that was due to travel to Zaporizhzhia (more than 10 minutes remained before the strike). Voice announcements began, and, in accordance with the protocol, the assistant driver walked through every carriage of the train (in the electric train, each carriage has a poster, and the announcements also clearly indicate the need not merely to leave the train but to leave the platform as quickly as possible and move at least 200 meters away). The train's locomotive crew evacuated in advance. At the same time, evacuation announcements were being made at the station. They were repeated several times. Passengers were told that train departures would resume after the alert ended and that everyone had to remain in shelters. Unfortunately, despite all this, many people were in the immediate vicinity of the train at the fateful moment of the strike, resulting in such a significant number of people killed and injured

 - the statement said.

Railway workers reminded passengers that the Russians do not spare civilian facilities and deliberately target railway infrastructure.

This was a despicable, treacherous strike. We cannot expect anything else from the Russians. Today, we cannot stop the enemy in its pursuit of destroying the railway and killing railway workers and passengers. But we can and must take care of one another. Once again, we will review all our protocols in detail to determine what else we can do, whether we can accelerate our actions during the time remaining for a response, or ensure that everyone, without exception, moves to a safe place

 – Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian strike with a jet-powered drone on the railway station in Dnipro on October 29.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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