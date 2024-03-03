Russian rocket attacks wound five civilians in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region

Prosecutors are recording the consequences of enemy rocket attacks on Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, where five people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of March 3, 2024, the Russian armed forces launched a massive missile attack on Myrnohrad. Four missiles were fired at the city. According to preliminary information, they were fired from S-300. The occupiers targeted a neighborhood with dense residential buildings.

According to the head of the Myrnohrad JMA, 17 high-rise buildings, 16 private houses, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops and a bank were damaged.

As a result of the shelling of apartment buildings, three civilians sustained injuries in their homes - two women aged 33 and 50, and a 37-year-old man. The victims were taken to a hospital where they were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, bruises and wounds. - the prosecutor's office said.

In the morning, around 06:30, Russians fired an Iskander-M missile at Pokrovsk. Residential buildings were also at the epicenter of the explosions.

Two women aged 24 and 52 sustained shrapnel wounds. - the prosecutor's office added.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration said that the attack damaged 9 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses and 2 educational institutions in the city.

Pre-trial investigation into both attacks was initiated in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Optional

According to Vadym Filashkin , the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration , Russians fired 7 times at the settlements of Donetsk region in just 24 hours.

In addition to Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, civilian infrastructure was damaged by Russian attacks in Kolodyazhi and Zakitne, in the Lyman community. As well as in Sivesk and Chasovoyarsk community.

And in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, an agricultural enterprise was also damaged by occupants' shells.

Recall

In the morning, UNN wrote that in the morning the occupiers shelled one of the residential neighborhoods of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with rockets . According to the local MVA, residential and private houses, as well as educational institutions, were damaged. No casualties were reported at the time.