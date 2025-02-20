Russian Federation massively attacked Odesa with drones: there is a victim, almost 90 thousand subscribers without electricity

On the evening of February 19, Russia attacked Odesa again with attack drones, a woman was injured and there are damages. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Odesa RMA, the strike caused fires on the roof of a catering facility and a warehouse building, damaged an administrative building, a car wash, a roadway, and the glazing of a private house.

One person was injured, a 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition - the official said in a post.

The attack also left about five thousand residents of one of Odesa's districts without electricity.

As a result of two days of shelling in Odesa region, 89500 subscribers are without power - Oleg Kiper summarized.

He noted that the work continues around the clock.

Recall

Repairs are underway in Odesa after the Russian strike, with more than 80,000 people still without electricity and the same number without heat. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address.

