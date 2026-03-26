Russian drone strikes restaurant in Kharkiv - what is known

In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck a restaurant with a drone, one person is known to have been injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the hit was on a restaurant building. Currently, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv. - wrote Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, meanwhile, stated that "according to updated information, the strike hit the ground, near residential buildings and a restaurant." "Currently, one person is known to have been injured. Also, about 10 cars were damaged," he noted.

Right in the middle of the day, in the courtyard of an apartment building - new footage from the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv, where the number of injured has increased