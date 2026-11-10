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Russian attacks on the Kyiv region: one person killed, nine wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and nine others were injured in Russian attacks, including a child. Homes, vehicles, and energy facilities were damaged.

Russian attacks on the Kyiv region: one person killed, nine wounded

As a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region over the past day, November 9, one person was killed and nine others were injured, including a minor child. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The greatest number of damages was recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod and Boryspil districts. In the Bucha district, three private households, a vehicle and energy infrastructure were damaged. One person was injured.

In the Obukhiv district, one vehicle was damaged. In the Boryspil district, eight private households, two vehicles and an energy facility were damaged. Four people were injured. No property damage was recorded in the Brovary district; one person was injured. In the Bila Tserkva district, two warehouse buildings and 17 vehicles were damaged. All necessary services are working at the sites. Assistance is being provided to those affected

 - the post by Tkachenko says.

To remind you

In the city of Pereiaslav, Kyiv region, a municipally owned building where people requiring special social support and care live was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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