Photo: t.me/andriysadovyi

Two people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on the morning of November 20. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers also hit the ticket terminal at the Sknyliv railway station. Rescuers and other services are working at the scene.

We will provide more information as soon as we have verified data. There are injured people. Our sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed - Sadovyi wrote in the post.

Later, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, clarified: seven people were injured as a result of the attack on the railway station.

Reminder

Ukraine's railway infrastructure was damaged in a massive combined attack involving Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 20.

UNN also reported that an unidentified object amid Russia's attack on Ukraine may have fallen near Chmielek in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship. Military services are working at the scene.