Russian attack on Dnipro: Ukrainian Air Force warns of another missile

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of another missile heading in the direction of Dnipro or Pavlohrad and called on the citizens to take shelter, UNN reports.

"A missile through Zaporizhzhia in the direction of Dnipro/Pavlohrad!" the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned on Telegram.

Later, they called on citizens to stay in shelters.

"Dnipro - stay in shelters!", - warned the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For the second time in the morning, explosions were heard in Dnipro. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile heading toward Dnipro.

Explosions also occurred in Zaporizhzhia.