Russian army shells Kherson: part of the city is without electricity

As a result of the enemy strike, part of Kherson is without electricity. Power engineers are studying the extent of the damage. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"The enemy army shelled Kherson once again. Power equipment was damaged. Due to the enemy shelling, the villages of Textile and Zelenivka in the Dniprovsky district of the city and a significant part of the Central district are completely de-energized," said Mrochko.

According to him, power engineers are studying the extent of damage. We will inform you about the progress and completion of emergency repair work later.

Add

In his turn, the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin provided details of the shelling of the central district of Kherson.

"The road is littered with glass and shrapnel, buildings are destroyed. These are the consequences of another Russian shelling of the central district of Kherson.

Enemy shells damaged the car center, civilian vehicles, the trolleybus network, and smashed windows in buildings," said Prokudin.

According to the head of RMA, the 16-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction. The ambulance crew provided her with help on the spot.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kherson in the morning , a 56-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital.