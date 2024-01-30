Russian army resumes air strikes along the entire frontline in Luhansk region - Lysohor

Russian occupants have resumed the use of aviation on the front line in Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor, UNN reports .

In recent days, weather conditions have restricted the enemy's use of aviation. First of all, in our area of responsibility. Nevertheless, yesterday the Russians were attacking from the air along the entire eastern front line. They attacked Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest, - the statement said.

Details

The enemy tried to conduct assault operations in Serebryansky forest and used artillery and mortars there. Kryvoshiyivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka also came under fire.

Yesterday, the Krasnorechensk military administration distributed bread, food packages, flour, blankets, dishes and other items needed for everyday life to the residents of Novolyubivka who still remain in the settlement.

Addendum

It is also noted that residents of the so-called "lPR" have been offered to change their place of voting in the March elections. Taking advantage of this manipulative offer, by March 11, a person will be able to cast their vote not at the place of registration, but in any chosen locality - both in the occupied territory and in the regions of the Russian Federation.



Recall

The occupiers blocked Lysychansk from entering and leaving for anyone who does not have local registration. In addition, the occupation administration of the Luhansk region announced that locals need to register or re-register their weapons by January 1, 2026.

