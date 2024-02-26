Russian army directs KABs at civilian buildings in Sumy region: investigation launched

At least 6 private houses are damaged and at least two people are killed after a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Yunakivska community in Sumy region. A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on February 26, 2024, at about 2:15 a.m., the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped four guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Yunakivska community in Sumy region.

In one of the houses, rescuers found two people killed in an enemy attack. According to preliminary data, a retired couple lived there. At least 6 private houses were damaged. - the Office of the Prosecutor General informs.

The consequences of the aggressor state's crime have been documented, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

An airstrike in the early morning hours of February 26 destroyed one house and damaged five others in the Yunakivska community of Sumy region, Ukraine, killing a couple.

