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Russian An-26 plane disappeared over Crimea during a scheduled flight: 30 Russian servicemen were on board - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported losing contact with the aircraft over the peninsula. The fate of the crew is unknown; according to media reports, 30 Russian servicemen were on board.

Russian An-26 plane disappeared over Crimea during a scheduled flight: 30 Russian servicemen were on board - Media

Contact with a Russian An-26 aircraft was lost over temporarily occupied Crimea during a scheduled flight. Russian media reported this with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fate of the crew is currently unknown.

As clarified by the department, there was no damaging impact on the aircraft, and search and rescue teams headed to the presumed area of the incident.

- the report says.

According to Russian media, there were 30 Russian servicemen on board the aircraft.

Recall

In September, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine burned two An-26 transport aircraft and hit the coastal radar station MR-10M1 "Mys M1" in temporarily occupied Crimea.

An-22 military transport aircraft with crew crashed in Russia09.12.25, 11:43 • 4535 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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