Russia will not be invited to France for events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy

Russia will not be invited to events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II next week due to the war in Ukraine and some allies ' concerns about Moscow's presence. - sources of the publication reported.

It is noted that in April, the organizers stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be invited to events in France, but it was planned to invite some Russian representatives.

But sources said that Russian officials will no longer be invited to commemorative events at all, which will be attended by Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden - the publication writes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to take part in the celebration of D Day next month in France, and then at the G7 meeting in Italy.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, May 28, announced that Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6.