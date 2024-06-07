Russia sends warships to exercise in Cuba near the United States

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21426 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92310 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172451 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221057 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 48257 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48257 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 67383 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67383 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108562 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108562 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38999 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 71936 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71936 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221057 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221057 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207504 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220552 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220552 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21426 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 19587 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 25631 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25631 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108562 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112070 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112070 views
Russia sends warships to exercise in Cuba near the United States

Russia sends warships to exercise in Cuba near the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114480 views

Russia is sending warships, including a nuclear submarine and frigate, to Cuba to conduct naval exercises off the coast of the United States.

Russia has sent warships to Cuba for exercises, and they are scheduled to arrive in Havana next week. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that"this visit corresponds to the historic friendly relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly complies with international rules.

The list will include:

  • → Yasen-class nuclear submarine. Carrier of kr "Kalibr", "onyx" and "zircon".
  • → Admiral Gorshkov class frigate. Carrier of KR "Kalibr", "onyx", "Zircon".
  • → Tanker of Project 23130 "Akademik Pashin "and rescue tug of Project R-5757"Nikolay Chicker".

Cuba declares that the ships do not carry nuclear weapons and do not pose a threat. The United States also does not consider these exercises a threat to its security.

Cuba announced the arrival of Russian ships a day after a US official announced Russia's plans to send warships for naval exercises to the Caribbean region.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Russian naval operations-albeit regular in the Atlantic – have intensified due to U.S. support for Ukraine, reporters said.

More Russian ships entered the Black Sea than usual: what is known06.06.24, 16:18 • 17299 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
reutersReuters
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

