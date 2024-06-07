Russia sends warships to exercise in Cuba near the United States

Russia has sent warships to Cuba for exercises, and they are scheduled to arrive in Havana next week. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that"this visit corresponds to the historic friendly relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly complies with international rules.

The list will include:

→ Yasen-class nuclear submarine. Carrier of kr "Kalibr", "onyx" and "zircon".

→ Admiral Gorshkov class frigate. Carrier of KR "Kalibr", "onyx", "Zircon".

→ Tanker of Project 23130 "Akademik Pashin "and rescue tug of Project R-5757"Nikolay Chicker".

Cuba declares that the ships do not carry nuclear weapons and do not pose a threat. The United States also does not consider these exercises a threat to its security.

Cuba announced the arrival of Russian ships a day after a US official announced Russia's plans to send warships for naval exercises to the Caribbean region.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Russian naval operations-albeit regular in the Atlantic – have intensified due to U.S. support for Ukraine, reporters said.

