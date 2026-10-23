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Russia seeks to intensify the war against Ukraine, not end it – President of Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Nicușor Dan said that Moscow is not ready for peace and is provoking Europe. NATO is strengthening protection against drones, cyberattacks and disinformation.

Russia seeks to intensify the war against Ukraine, not end it – President of Romania

Russia is demonstrating its readiness for further escalation of the war against Ukraine, rather than for ending it. At the same time, the Kremlin is trying to provoke European countries, particularly NATO members, in order to heighten tensions in the region. Romanian President Nicușor Dan said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television and Radio, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Romanian leader, despite the diplomatic efforts of the United States and other partners, there are currently no signs that Moscow is truly ready to negotiate an end to the war.

The Russians are trying to escalate further and provoke all European countries. We do not need to get drawn into this escalation process

Dan emphasized.

NATO countries prepare for new Russian provocations

The Romanian president noted that NATO allies recognize the need to strengthen their defenses and readiness for possible threats from Russia

According to him, European states should respond to provocations in a restrained manner while strengthening protection against drones, cyberattacks, and disinformation.

We want to remain calm and shoot down drones that enter our territory and our territorial waters

the Romanian president said.

Dan also expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to help broker a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. However, in his view, Moscow's current position does not indicate readiness for such a solution.

Romania to strengthen Black Sea security after attacks on cargo vessels – dozens of sailors killed or missing23.10.26, 01:38 • 1196 views

Stepan Haftko

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