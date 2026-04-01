Russia lost another Su-34 fighter-bomber - media
Kyiv • UNN
Russian milbloggers reported the loss of a Su-34 aircraft. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet officially confirmed the destruction of enemy aircraft.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have lost another Su-34 fighter-bomber. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian military bloggers.
Details
In particular, a black-and-white image of the aircraft was published by Fighterbomber. However, he did not provide any other details.
Eternal flight, brother...
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force of Ukraine have not yet confirmed the information about the destruction of the enemy aircraft.
Recall
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the loss of contact with an aircraft over the peninsula. The fate of the crew is unknown; according to media reports, 30 Russian servicemen were on board.
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