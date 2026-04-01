Russia lost another Su-34 fighter-bomber - media

The Russian Aerospace Forces have lost another Su-34 fighter-bomber. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian military bloggers.

Details

In particular, a black-and-white image of the aircraft was published by Fighterbomber. However, he did not provide any other details.

Eternal flight, brother... - Fighterbomber captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force of Ukraine have not yet confirmed the information about the destruction of the enemy aircraft.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the loss of contact with an aircraft over the peninsula. The fate of the crew is unknown; according to media reports, 30 Russian servicemen were on board.

Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34