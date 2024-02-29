"russia is clearly expanding the war": the OP made a statement amid Putin's speech

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and warned Europeans about two possible ways of developing Russia's imperial intentions. His statement was quoted by UNN.

Russia is clearly expanding the war. Provocations, preparations for attacks in different directions, build-up of militarized resources and... the endless "nuclear threat". Nothing has changed and will not change... As a result, Europe, the democracies, have only two options. - Podoliak wrote in the social network X.

According to Podoliak, Europeans can speed up assistance to Ukraine and thus minimize the damage from Russian aggression. Or they can continue to try to verbally appease the leadership of the terrorist state and do nothing.

The first is to accelerate assistance to Ukraine in order to inflict defeat and minimize the damage to Russia today... The second is to continue long conversations, doubts, reflections on "taming the beast" and eventually face the Russian army personally on our own territories. An army that is growing to biblical proportions, that has tasted enough human blood and does nothing but rob, knock, kill... - wrote the OP advisor.

And it is important to realize that this choice is not theoretical, not "sometime in the future," not conditional. But only here and now...

During a speech to the federal assembly , Vladimir Putin hintedthat sending NATO troops to Ukraine could be a pretext for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

The Russian dictator also accused the United States of "planting" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space, saying that Washington wants to drag Moscow into negotiations on its own terms.