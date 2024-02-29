$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154217 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238009 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253164 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372486 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"russia is clearly expanding the war": the OP made a statement amid Putin's speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29587 views

Podolyak warned Europeans that they face a choice between accelerating aid to Ukraine to quickly defeat Russian aggression or continuing to try to appease Russia through negotiations, risking that its army will advance into their own territory.

"russia is clearly expanding the war": the OP made a statement amid Putin's speech

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and warned Europeans about two possible ways of developing Russia's imperial intentions. His statement was quoted by UNN

Russia is clearly expanding the war. Provocations, preparations for attacks in different directions, build-up of militarized resources and... the endless "nuclear threat". Nothing has changed and will not change... As a result, Europe, the democracies, have only two options.

- Podoliak wrote in the social network X.

Details

According to Podoliak, Europeans can speed up assistance to Ukraine and thus minimize the damage from Russian aggression. Or they can continue to try to verbally appease the leadership of the terrorist state and do nothing.

The first is to accelerate assistance to Ukraine in order to inflict defeat and minimize the damage to Russia today... The second is to continue long conversations, doubts, reflections on "taming the beast" and eventually face the Russian army personally on our own territories. An army that is growing to biblical proportions, that has tasted enough human blood and does nothing but rob, knock, kill...

- wrote the OP advisor.

And it is important to realize that this choice is not theoretical, not "sometime in the future," not conditional. But only here and now...

 ," Podolyak summarized.

‘Everything’ on table to help Ukraine beat Putin - Estonian PM on Macron's statement on Western troops29.02.24, 14:43 • 30020 views

Optional

During a speech to the federal assembly , Vladimir Putin hintedthat sending NATO troops to Ukraine could be a pretext for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

The Russian dictator also accused the United States of "planting" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space, saying that Washington wants to drag Moscow into negotiations on its own terms. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Podolyak
Europe
United States
Ukraine
