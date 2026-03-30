Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, 150 out of 164 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 164 drones, 150 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 30 (from 18:00 on March 29), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 150 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. A ballistic missile and 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia lost another 870 servicemen and over 2,400 drones and other equipment in a day