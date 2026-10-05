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Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones - how the air defense performed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

On the night of October 5, Russia launched 205 drones at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 172 UAVs; hits were recorded in 13 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones - how the air defense performed

Russia struck Ukraine with 205 drones during the night of October 5, of which 172 were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 5 (from 18:00 on October 4), the enemy attacked with 205 Shahed-type attack UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, "Bandероль"/"Dan-T", and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 172 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; about ten enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the day05.10.26, 07:14 • 3212 views

Julia Shramko

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