Russia attacked the railway with a station in Sloviansk and wounded four employees

Russia struck Sloviansk's railway infrastructure, damaging the station, reported on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked Sloviansk's railway infrastructure. As a result of the attack, railway infrastructure facilities, a locomotive depot, and partially shattered windows of the station building were damaged. - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, railway workers promptly took shelter.

However, unfortunately, four employees of the locomotive depot were injured. One employee is in serious condition. All victims have been hospitalized and are receiving necessary medical care. - noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed the information.

Russia struck the center of Sloviansk with KABs, damaging the only maternity hospital in Donetsk region - MVA