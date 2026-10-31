Russia attacked Sumy with two drones: fires broke out

Late in the evening on Friday, October 30, the enemy struck Sumy. This was reported by Acting Mayor of the city Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, at around 23:40, the enemy attacked the city with two drones.

Two hits were recorded in the Zarichnyi district — at a non-residential building and on the premises of a car wash. The strikes caused fires. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties — Kobzar stated.

He added that State Emergency Service personnel were extinguishing the fires, and all relevant services were working at the sites to deal with the consequences of the enemy attack.

We would remind you

On the night of October 23, at least two people were injured in Sumy as a result of a massive drone attack. Civilian facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Sumy