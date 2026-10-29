Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 29, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic weapons. Warehouse buildings caught fire in the Darnytskyi district, and emergency services arrived at the scene.
The enemy attacked Kyiv on the evening of Thursday, October 29. This was reported by UNN.
Details
At 22:41, the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles approaching the capital.
At around 22:50, the first explosions were heard in Kyiv.
In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, warehouses were hit. There is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene
He urged Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.
We remind you
Russian drones caused a fire at a poultry farm in the Boryspil district. Of the 16,000 birds, 15,000 were rescued.
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