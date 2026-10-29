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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

On the evening of October 29, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic weapons. Warehouse buildings caught fire in the Darnytskyi district, and emergency services arrived at the scene.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district

The enemy attacked Kyiv on the evening of Thursday, October 29. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 22:41, the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles approaching the capital.

At around 22:50, the first explosions were heard in Kyiv.

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, warehouses were hit. There is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene

- Mayor Vitali Klitschko later wrote.

He urged Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.

We remind you

Russian drones caused a fire at a poultry farm in the Boryspil district. Of the 16,000 birds, 15,000 were rescued.

Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force27.10.26, 09:27 • 28584 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv