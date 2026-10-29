Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district

The enemy attacked Kyiv on the evening of Thursday, October 29. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 22:41, the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles approaching the capital.

At around 22:50, the first explosions were heard in Kyiv.

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, warehouses were hit. There is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Mayor Vitali Klitschko later wrote.

He urged Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.

We remind you

Russian drones caused a fire at a poultry farm in the Boryspil district. Of the 16,000 birds, 15,000 were rescued.

Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force