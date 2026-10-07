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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Two people were killed as a result of the nighttime attack on Kyiv. Destruction and fires were reported in the Darnytskyi, Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people were killed
The aftermath of a strike on a warehouse facility in the Podilskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

During the night of October 7, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people were killed in the shelling, and the aftermath of the strikes was recorded in four districts of the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, two men were killed this night in another enemy shelling attack.

"Operational information in connection with Russia's attack on civilian infrastructure in the city of Kyiv during the night of October 7, as of 08:00. At night, the enemy attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. As a result of the terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, the consequences were recorded in two districts of the city of Kyiv," the post reads.

According to the available information, in the Darnytskyi district, a garage cooperative caught fire as a result of a missile falling.

"The fire was extinguished; there is damage. At another address, debris was also recorded falling in an open area," the post reads.

Also, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in the Podilskyi district, the enemy attack caused a fire, partial destruction, and the closure of an office-and-warehouse building.

The aftermath of the strike on a warehouse facility in the Podilskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Meanwhile, in the Obolonskyi district, according to available data, an impact occurred in an area of non-residential development.

He also added that in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, Russian forces struck an area of non-residential development.

To remind you

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine during the night of October 7 using ballistic missiles with "Zircon/Oniks" missiles, 48 cruise missiles, and 130 drones. Five ballistic missiles and 39 cruise missiles, as well as 117 unmanned aerial vehicles, were shot down or suppressed.

Alla Kiosak

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