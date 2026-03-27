Rubio reports progress in diplomatic talks with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "progress has been made" in negotiations with Iran, but refused to elaborate on who he discussed the issue with. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"There are intermediary countries that are passing messages, and progress has been made - some concrete progress has been made," Rubio said shortly before leaving for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in France.

He added that the negotiations are a "constant and dynamic process."

Special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed today at a meeting of President Donald Trump's Cabinet that the US is negotiating with Iran through diplomatic channels via Pakistan.

When asked if he was going to ask other G7 countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio replied: "It is in their interest to help."

Other countries get much more fuel from there than we do - Rubio noted.

When asked if he was concerned about the reception he might receive during the war, the diplomat replied: "I am not concerned about that."

"I'm not going there to make them happy. I get along with all of them on a personal level, and we work very closely with these governments, but the people I'm interested in making happy are the people of the United States," he added.

Recall

According to AP, Iran received an American plan to end the war in the Middle East - a proposal sent even as Washington deploys paratroopers and additional marines to the region.

White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan