Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ritual men's dance "Serben" from the village of Chertovets is included in the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Ritual men's dance "Serben" from the village of Chertovets is included in the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35303 views

The ritual male dance "Serben", performed in the village of Chertovets, Ivano-Frankivsk region, was included in the national list of intangible cultural heritage, bringing together Orthodox and Greek Catholic parishioners through a ritual tour of rural churches.

Tradition of performing the ritual male dance "Serben"was added to the National List of elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage. This was reported in the Ministry of Culture, reports UNN.

Details

This dance is performed in the village of Chertovets of the Gorodenkovsky City Council of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The tradition is also widespread in places of compact residence of natives of the village of Chertovets abroad. These are suburbs of Prague (Czech Republic), suburbs of Paris (France), Portugal, Poland.

It is performed by men of different ages, although there are also female roles. For example, women perform verbal gayevkov accompaniment and thus set the rhythm of the dance. The dance involves a ritual tour of the temples of the village. The dance itself is preceded by the lighting of ritual bonfires on the largest hills of the village. The very ritual action of performing a dance is called "Go serbena"by the Chertovets community.

The Dance performs, first of all, a ritual role associated with Easter. It is also a certain male blessing dance. However, with the development of the tradition of performance, it acquires a unifying significance, because it unites parishioners of Orthodox and Greek Catholic churches, and the course of the ritual dance itself involves alternating rounds of both churches.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
praguePrague
parisParis
franceFrance
czech-republicCzech Republic
portugalPortugal
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
polandPoland

