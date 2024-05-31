Ritual men's dance "Serben" from the village of Chertovets is included in the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Tradition of performing the ritual male dance "Serben"was added to the National List of elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage. This was reported in the Ministry of Culture, reports UNN.

Details

This dance is performed in the village of Chertovets of the Gorodenkovsky City Council of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The tradition is also widespread in places of compact residence of natives of the village of Chertovets abroad. These are suburbs of Prague (Czech Republic), suburbs of Paris (France), Portugal, Poland.

It is performed by men of different ages, although there are also female roles. For example, women perform verbal gayevkov accompaniment and thus set the rhythm of the dance. The dance involves a ritual tour of the temples of the village. The dance itself is preceded by the lighting of ritual bonfires on the largest hills of the village. The very ritual action of performing a dance is called "Go serbena"by the Chertovets community.

The Dance performs, first of all, a ritual role associated with Easter. It is also a certain male blessing dance. However, with the development of the tradition of performance, it acquires a unifying significance, because it unites parishioners of Orthodox and Greek Catholic churches, and the course of the ritual dance itself involves alternating rounds of both churches.

