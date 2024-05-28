PACE Committee recognizes the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russian war and an element of genocide policy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111861 views
PACE Committee recognizes the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russian war and an element of genocide policy

PACE Committee recognizes the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russian war and an element of genocide policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The PACE Committee on Culture unanimously recognized the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russia's war against Ukraine and an element of its genocidal policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation.

The Committee on Culture of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously supported the resolution "Countering the destruction of cultural identity in time of war and peace", which states that Russia uses cultural "cleansing" as a tool of war to deny the existence of another cultural identity. This was reported by a member of the parliamentary delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports

The PACE Culture Committee has recognized the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russia's war against Ukraine and an element of genocidal policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation. The PACE Committee on Culture in Copenhagen has just unanimously supported my resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace"

- Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

Among the key provisions of the document:

  • Ensure full reparation on the basis of international law, in particular through restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-recurrence of destruction;
  •  to raise awareness of how propaganda, colonial and neo-colonial practices, in particular the ideology of the “Russian world”, can create the basis for violations of international law, in particular with regard to cultural heritage; 
  • to provide for sanctions against anyone who carries out or facilitates the illegal transfer or trade of artifacts, conducts illegal excavations or uses artifacts for their own purposes (exhibitions, auctions, scientific publications), and to ensure that the authorities and state institutions involved are held accountable.

As Kravchuk pointed out, the resolution affirms that the Russian Federation uses cultural "cleansing"  as an instrument of war to deny the existence of another cultural identity. 

"Such actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and indicate a specific genocidal intention to destroy the Ukrainian nation or at least a part of it, in particular, by destroying Ukrainian identity and culture. This is part of the genocidal campaign that Russia is conducting against the Ukrainian people," Kravchuk emphasized. 

PACE will vote on the document at  its June session.

PACE declares Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church hierarchy complicit in war crimes18.04.24, 16:47 • 31576 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

