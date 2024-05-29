Rheinmetall has received an order for ammunition for the Skynex air defense system. Ukraine has one of these

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has received an order from an unnamed European country to supply 35mm AHEAD ammunition for the Skynex air defense system. Earlier, it was reported that the same ammunition had been supplied to Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the concern's message.

Details

"A European customer country has ordered Rheinmetall to supply 35-mm AHEAD ammunition for the Skynex air defense system," the statement said.

Rheinmetall does not specify the exact value of the order, only that it "amounts to approximately three-digit figures in millions of euros.

It is reported that a six-figure number of rounds will be produced.

"The Skynex system strengthens the defense of the customer's armed forces against air threats. This new order once again emphasizes Rheinmetall's leading technological position in the development and production of highly effective air defense munitions in Europe," the Group informs.

It is noted that Skynex is based on gun-based air defense and is therefore particularly suitable for close-range defense.

Addendum

In January 2024, Germany handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including the Skynex system, ammunition, and trucks.

On May 21, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that Germany continues to supply IRIS-T, Skynex, and Gepard systems. In addition, Germany is working with other countries to ensure that they also transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine.