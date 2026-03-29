Rheinmetall apologized for CEO's words about Ukrainian drones and praised Ukraine's fighting spirit

German defense concern Rheinmetall has apologized for the words of its CEO Armin Papperger about Ukrainian drones and highly praised the innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people, calling them a source of inspiration for the company. This is stated in Rheinmetall's official post on the social network X, writes UNN.

We have deep respect for the incredible efforts of the Ukrainian people in defending against Russian aggression, which has been ongoing for more than four years. Every woman and every man in Ukraine makes an invaluable contribution. Ukraine's special merit lies in its ability to fight extremely effectively even with limited resources. The innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people are a source of inspiration for us. - the message says.

The German defense concern expressed gratitude "for the opportunity to support Ukraine with the resources at our disposal."

Recall

Armin Papperger criticized Ukrainian UAVs for the lack of technological breakthroughs. He compared production to a kitchen and the use of 3D printers.