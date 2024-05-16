Reuters: Several countries are interested in Israel's Arrow missile defense system, which has successfully repelled massive Iranian attacks

After Jerusalem successfully repelled Iran's massive missile attacks, a number of countries became interested in Israel's Arrow air defense system . This was stated by Boaz Levy, Director General of the Israeli aerospace industry, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

According to the publication , Iran's nighttime attack on April 13-14, repelled by Israel's multi-level defense shield with the help of its allies, included more than 100 ballistic missiles.

At the time, the Israeli Air Force claimed that the Arrow system "played a major role" in the interception. Israel Aerospace said that this success immediately sparked interest in the technology around the world.

Several countries have asked us for information. I'm very optimistic that there will be more deals for the Arrow system, especially after the special demonstration we did - Levy said.

At the same time, he refused to name any country, as the negotiations are at an early stage.

Arrow 3 is an anti-missile system as part of the Israeli missile defense system, created in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and with the participation of American companies.

The Arrow-3 missile defense system is positioned as a complex for destroying ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ones, in the outer atmosphere, i.e., in fact, in space. The upper limit of interception is 100 km or more. The height of the kill primarily distinguishes it from Patriot systems, which reach a maximum of 30 kilometers from the ground.

The media reported that Israel plans to decommission its outdated Patriot air defense system and replace it with more modern systems such as David's Sling and Iron Dome.