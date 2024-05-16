Reuters: Several countries are interested in Israel's Arrow missile defense system, which has successfully repelled massive Iranian attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78802 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106832 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174113 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34239 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43729 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37880 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62132 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56156 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224436 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112867 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113771 views
Reuters: Several countries are interested in Israel's Arrow missile defense system, which has successfully repelled massive Iranian attacks

Reuters: Several countries are interested in Israel's Arrow missile defense system, which has successfully repelled massive Iranian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23611 views

Following the successful interception of a massive Iranian missile attack, several countries expressed interest in Israel's Arrow missile defense system due to its demonstrated effectiveness.

After Jerusalem successfully repelled Iran's massive missile attacks, a number of countries became interested in Israel's Arrow air defense system . This was stated by Boaz Levy, Director General of the Israeli aerospace industry, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details 

According to the publication , Iran's nighttime attack on April 13-14, repelled by Israel's multi-level defense shield with the help of its allies, included more than 100 ballistic missiles.

At the time, the Israeli Air Force claimed that the Arrow system "played a major role" in the interception. Israel Aerospace said that this success immediately sparked interest in the technology around the world. 

Israel intercepts 99% of missiles and drones launched by Iran - media14.04.24, 03:18 • 33374 views

Several countries have asked us for information. I'm very optimistic that there will be more deals for the Arrow system, especially after the special demonstration we did

- Levy said. 

At the same time, he refused to name any country, as the negotiations are at an early stage.

For reference

Arrow 3 is an anti-missile system as part of the Israeli missile defense system, created in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and with the participation of American companies.

The Arrow-3 missile defense system is positioned as a complex for destroying ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ones, in the outer atmosphere, i.e., in fact, in space. The upper limit of interception is 100 km or more. The height of the kill primarily distinguishes it from Patriot systems, which reach a maximum of 30 kilometers from the ground.

Recall

The media reported that Israel plans to decommission its outdated Patriot air defense system and replace it with more modern systems such as David's Sling and Iron Dome.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
reutersReuters
jerusalemJerusalem
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
iranIran

