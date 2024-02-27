Results of the grain corridor: Ukraine exports 90% of all agricultural products by sea

Ukraine plays an important role in ensuring global food security, as last year alone the country harvested more than 70 million tons of agricultural products. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky during the conference "BLACK SEA GRAIN. EUROPE-2024", UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in 2023 , Ukrainian farmers harvested a large crop of grains and oilseeds - more than 70 million tons and exported products worth almost $22 billion.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasizes that this is an important signal to the world that Ukraine is ready to produce and deliver food to those who need it.

Vysotsky added that this significant result was achieved thanks to the support of international partners and the establishment of exports from the ports of Greater Odesa.

The Ukrainian grain corridor is showing good results. 90% of all products are exported by sea. In December 2023 alone, Ukraine exported 5 million tons of grain from Odesa, one million through the Danube, and another million in transit via the land corridor through European neighbors. Therefore, Ukraine's role in global food security is extremely important. Especially when it comes to grain exports to Africa and Asia - Vysotsky summarized.

At the same time, the First Deputy Minister emphasized that Ukrainian farmers who suffered from the Russian invasion need protection.

Addendum

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine said that the conference "BLACK SEA GRAIN. EUROPE" will discuss the issues of overcoming military risks for the European and Ukrainian markets, global challenges of the agricultural market and the harvest forecast for 2024, the market for grains and oilseeds in the Black Sea and Danube region, the process of Ukraine's European integration and other issues.

Recall

Ukraine's president warned that without new US military aid Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridorthat provides grain exports crucial to world food markets.