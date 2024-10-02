Restoration of energy infrastructure before winter: Ukraine and France step up cooperation

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak discussed the priorities of assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector with Deputy Director for International Enterprise Finance and Foreign Trade Support of the Directorate of the General Treasury of France Armel Castet, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the priorities include equipment for repairs, gas turbines and gas piston units to increase distributed generation capacity, as well as powerful generators to provide backup power to critical infrastructure facilities.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of the grant agreement signed in Paris in early June between the governments of France and Ukraine to provide 200 million euros for the restoration and reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

Among the priorities are cooperation projects on the development of energy storage systems, reconstruction and modernization of substations, and the development of smart grids. Ukrainian and French companies have already started implementing 14 projects in the respective areas.

"Despite the ongoing hostile attacks on our energy infrastructure facilities, we are actively preparing for the autumn and winter period. Our priority areas include repairs, development of distributed and backup generation, and strengthening the protection of power facilities. The projects we are launching now lay the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukrainian and French companies," said Roman Andarak.

Ukraine has already received 37 shipments of humanitarian aid from France, including 313 tons of energy equipment.

The French side expressed its readiness to respond promptly to Ukraine's requests by providing the necessary equipment and financial support.

