Restoration of energy infrastructure before winter: Ukraine and France step up cooperation

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 46412 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163566 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135981 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142030 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138526 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112012 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140633 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91300 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108170 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187807 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140631 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140798 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145927 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137393 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154328 views
Restoration of energy infrastructure before winter: Ukraine and France step up cooperation

Restoration of energy infrastructure before winter: Ukraine and France step up cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40732 views

The deputy ministers of Ukraine and France discussed priorities for assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. These include equipment for repairs, gas turbines, generators, and projects to develop energy storage systems.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak discussed the priorities of assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector with Deputy Director for International Enterprise Finance and Foreign Trade Support of the Directorate of the General Treasury of France Armel Castet, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the priorities include equipment for repairs, gas turbines and gas piston units to increase distributed generation capacity, as well as powerful generators to provide backup power to critical infrastructure facilities.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of the grant agreement signed in Paris in early June between the governments of France and Ukraine to provide 200 million euros for the restoration and reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

Explosive object found and seized at substation in Kyiv region - Ministry of Energy12.09.24, 16:40 • 15498 views

Among the priorities are cooperation projects on the development of energy storage systems, reconstruction and modernization of substations, and the development of smart grids. Ukrainian and French companies have already started implementing 14 projects in the respective areas.

"Despite the ongoing hostile attacks on our energy infrastructure facilities, we are actively preparing for the autumn and winter period. Our priority areas include repairs, development of distributed and backup generation, and strengthening the protection of power facilities. The projects we are launching now lay the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukrainian and French companies," said Roman Andarak.

Ukraine has already received 37 shipments of humanitarian aid from France, including 313 tons of energy equipment.

The French side expressed its readiness to respond promptly to Ukraine's requests by providing the necessary equipment and financial support.

A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia12.09.24, 15:16 • 14369 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising