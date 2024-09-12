Explosive object found and seized at substation in Kyiv region - Ministry of Energy

An explosive object was found and seized on the territory of a substation in Kyiv region, the Energy Ministry reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosive object was found on the territory of a substation in Kyiv region during an inspection. It was seized," the Energy Ministry said in a report on the aftermath of the shelling on Thursday.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Energy, civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire over the past day.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Energy, the shelling of a substation in Donetsk region damaged equipment and cut off power to several substations and household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored. In Sumy region, a drone attack resulted in the de-energization of a substation and overhead lines, as well as household and industrial consumers. In Chernihiv region, substations, household consumers and local industry were also cut off from power as a result of shelling. The power supply was restored using a backup scheme.