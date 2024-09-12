ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosive object found and seized at substation in Kyiv region - Ministry of Energy

Explosive object found and seized at substation in Kyiv region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15499 views

An explosive device was found and seized on the territory of a substation in Kyiv region. Energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under hostile fire, resulting in damage and blackouts.

An explosive object was found and seized on the territory of a substation in Kyiv region, the Energy Ministry reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosive object was found on the territory of a substation in Kyiv region during an inspection. It was seized," the Energy Ministry said in a report on the aftermath of the shelling on Thursday.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Energy, civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire over the past day.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Energy, the shelling of a substation in Donetsk region damaged equipment and cut off power to several substations and household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored. In Sumy region, a drone attack resulted in the de-energization of a substation and overhead lines, as well as household and industrial consumers. In Chernihiv region, substations, household consumers and local industry were also cut off from power as a result of shelling. The power supply was restored using a backup scheme.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

