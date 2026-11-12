Reservation from mobilization: the government is preparing changes for critically important enterprises through 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to automatically extend the status of critically important enterprises until February 2027. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

The decision will apply to companies whose respective status expires in November or December 2026. At the same time, the issue of automatically extending employees’ deferments from mobilization remains open for now.

Details

The government is preparing to introduce a transitional period for enterprises that must confirm their critical importance under the updated rules for reserving employees liable for military service. The Ministry of Economy and Environment reported that the relevant draft regulatory act has already been prepared. It stipulates that the critical status of enterprises whose validity period expires in November–December 2026 will be automatically extended until February 1, 2027.

The purpose of this decision is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of enterprises that play an important role in the economy, the state's defense capability, and the provision of essential services to the population while the transition to a new system for determining critical importance is under way.

At the same time, the specific conditions for implementing the automatic extension will be determined after the relevant document is approved. Therefore, it is not yet known exactly how the status will be extended for enterprises whose status already expired at the beginning of November.

Why the government decided to extend critical status

The need to introduce a transitional period arose after the government updated the rules for determining critically important enterprises and reserving employees liable for military service.

On October 23, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1328, which changed the procedure for confirming critical importance and provided for the establishment of a Coordination Center for organizing the reservation of employees. The new rules entered into force on October 27.

Under the updated procedure, government bodies must review the sectoral and regional criteria by which enterprises are recognized as critically important. These criteria are subject to approval by the Coordination Center, after which the relevant regulatory acts must undergo state registration.

According to the Ministry of Economy, as of November 12, 90% of government bodies, including all ministries and regional military administrations, had already reviewed the sectoral criteria. For its part, the Coordination Center held two meetings, during which it approved the submitted criteria within the prescribed ten-day period. The remaining government bodies were asked to revise the relevant documents. After approval, the criteria must undergo state registration. Up to five working days are provided for this.

The next stage will be a review of existing critical status designations. Enterprises that received them under criteria that are no longer in force may be stripped of the relevant status. However, they will have the opportunity to immediately resubmit documents on the basis of other criteria that remain in force.

Businesses asked to extend not only critical status but also employees’ deferments

Ukrainian business representatives also raised the issue of extending the statuses. On November 5, the Ukrainian Business Council, which unites 132 business associations and approximately 27,000 enterprises, appealed to the government to urgently introduce a transitional period. Business representatives warned that, due to the change in procedure, some enterprises risked losing their critically important status before its reconfirmation was completed.

The appeal stated that, at that time, the Coordination Center had not yet effectively begun its work. As a result, enterprises that had submitted the necessary documents in advance and met the established requirements might not have had time to complete the critical-status confirmation procedure. Therefore, business associations proposed automatically extending until February 1, 2027, the status of critically important enterprises if its validity period expires from November 1 through December 31, 2026, inclusive, as well as the deferments from mobilization of reserved employees of such enterprises that were valid as of October 31, 2026, if their validity period expires from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027, inclusive.

At the same time, business representatives insisted that the extension be carried out without additional applications from enterprises, approval by the Coordination Center, or separate decisions by authorized bodies. In the business community's view, an interruption in the validity of critical status and the reservation of employees could lead to the loss of qualified workers, the suspension of certain production processes, and disruptions in the provision of essential services.

Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security

What requirements have been established for critically important enterprises

The updated rules introduce additional conditions for obtaining and regularly confirming the status of a critically important enterprise.

In particular, it is now not enough merely to meet the established financial or sectoral indicators. An enterprise must substantiate that the cessation of its operations could harm the state's defense capability, the provision of essential services to the population, the functioning of critical infrastructure, or Ukraine's macrofinancial stability.

In addition, the enterprise's activities must fall within one of 13 designated critically important sectors. These include, in particular, the defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy complexes, emergency and rescue services, the extractive and processing industries, construction, agricultural production, transport and logistics, information technology, communications, banking, healthcare, and retail trade. If necessary, the list of such sectors may be expanded upon the submission of relevant central executive authorities or regional military administrations, subject to approval by the Coordination Center.

For enterprises whose criticality criteria have not changed, the standard procedure for regularly confirming their status remains in place. Documents must be submitted to the authorized state bodies two to three months before the expiration of the relevant decision.

What is changing in the reservation of employees

Separate requirements have been established for enterprises in the defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy complexes.

Under the updated rules, by November 10, 2026, they were required to bring the number of reserved conscript-eligible employees into compliance with the established 95% quota. At the same time, retaining reservations for specialists directly involved in production processes and emergency restoration work remains mandatory.

The Ministry of Economy warned that failure to comply with the established quota for more than ten working days could constitute grounds for revoking an enterprise's status as critically important.

It should be noted that the relevant ministry had previously emphasized that reviewing the criteria for criticality in itself does not mean the automatic revocation of the corresponding status or the reservation of employees.

Reminder

Earlier, we wrote that Ukraine's leading business associations spoke out against the new restrictions on reserving conscript-eligible employees. They warned the government about risks to the economy, defense production, and the operations of critically important enterprises.