Reporting on business and household transfers is available for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has published reports on the volume of credit transfers and direct debits. In the first half of 2024, 1848 million transactions amounting to almost UAH 20166 billion were carried out within Ukraine.
Information on the use of credit transfers and direct debits as payment instruments, published by the National Bank of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
For the first time, the National Bank of Ukraine publishes information on the use of such payment instruments as credit transfer and direct debit, which was introduced last year.
The introduction makes it possible to implement modern European approaches to assessing the volume of payment transactions in the Ukrainian payment sector [both with the use of payment cards and those initiated directly from users' accounts without the use of payment cards (i.e., credit transfer and direct debit)], the regulator explains.
According to the latest data, 62 banks and one non-bank financial institution in Ukraine provide relevant services for the execution of payment transactions initiated by credit transfer and direct debit.
In the first half of 2024, 0.8 million payment transactions initiated by direct debit amounted to UAH 21.23 billion.
However, as noted, payment transactions initiated by credit transfers are more common. In the first half of this year, they were carried out:
within Ukraine - 1,848 million units worth almost UAH 20,166 billion;
in Ukraine - 2.52 million units worth USD 33.89 billion in equivalent;
from Ukraine - 0.56 million units worth USD 35.09 billion in equivalent.
The largest number of payment transactions (using credit transfers) within Ukraine were made from the accounts of individuals.
This is 1 ,603.7 million pieces, or 86.78% of the total number of relevant payment transactions.
The NBU clarifies that most of these payment transactions were made from the accounts of business entities: UAH 18 063.20 billion, or 89.57% of the total amount.
The largest volume of payment transactions from Ukraine initiated with the use of credit transfers was made by businesses under foreign economic contracts
According to the regulator's analytical report, this is 0.52 million units worth USD 35.02 billion in equivalent. Accordingly, this is 93.67% and 99.8% of the total number and amount of such payment transactions.
Interestingly, geographically, most of the funds came from the EU (60.51%), as well as Switzerland (10.33%) and China (5.06%).
