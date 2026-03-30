Renowned Ukrainian film director Vilen Novak passed away

The famous Ukrainian filmmaker, People's Artist of Ukraine, film director Vilen Novak passed away at the age of 89. The National Union of Cinematographers announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Today, Vilen Zakharovych Novak - one of the last classics of the great Odesa Film Studio, our colleague, and for many - a teacher - is gone… People's Artist of Ukraine, corresponding member of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine, member of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, director, screenwriter, actor - Vilen Novak was the embodiment of an entire era - his colleagues wrote on March 29.

His cinematic path began in the 1950s at the legendary Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio. A native of Zhytomyr region, a graduate of the Kyiv Film College, and then the Karpenko-Kary Institute, Vilen Zakharovych went through all the stages of the profession. And from 1971, Odesa became his true creative home for many years.

Among the director's works, it is worth mentioning such films as "The Ring", "Red Diplomatic Couriers", "Invasion", "Two Versions of One Collision", "Gu-ga", "Princess on Beans", "Stop on Demand", "Personal Life of Official People", "Shoot, Immediately!" and many others. His films have repeatedly received awards at international festivals. And even at a respectable age, he continued to create, having shot the iconic film "Why I Am Alive" in 2021.

The Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Vilen Zakharovych. This is a great loss for everyone who had the honor of knowing the Master and working with him. Farewell, Vilen Zakharovych. You did not work in vain, and therefore the grateful memory of you will be long - the message says.

Chuck Norris died in Hawaii at the age of 86