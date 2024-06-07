RegioJet, whose train was involved in an accident in the Czech Republic, covered all expenses related to the burial of the dead Ukrainian women

Two Ukrainian women who died as a result of a train collision in the Czech Republic were originally from the Odessa region. Currently, the relevant services for the repatriation of bodies to Ukraine are working. The carrier company RegioJet covered all expenses related to the burial and repatriation of bodies.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the consul of Ukraine in Brno Anna Proshko, reports UNN.

Details

So, indeed, 4 people were killed, 2 of them were citizens of Ukraine. Two women are originally from the Odessa region, they lived in the Odessa region. One of them was in Slovakia under temporary protection. And the other came to her from Ukraine. We can't provide more detailed information about them, but we have contacted our relatives, and the relevant services for the repatriation of bodies to Ukraine are working. RegioJet will cover all costs related to the burial and repatriation of bodies. This company now works with funeral services in the Czech Republic Proshko said.

recall

Yesterday, June 6, on the territory of the Czech Republic, the Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train. According to police, four people were killed and 22 were injured, including children.

Two Ukrainian citizens were among 4 killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train near Pardubice in the Czech Republic.

the cause of a train accident in the Czech Republic, which killed, in particular, two citizens of Ukraine, was that the passenger train RegioJet passed on a forbidding signal.