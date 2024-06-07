RegioJet, whose train was involved in an accident in the Czech Republic, covered all expenses related to the burial of the dead Ukrainian women

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

RegioJet, whose train was involved in an accident in the Czech Republic, covered all expenses related to the burial of the dead Ukrainian women

Kyiv

RegioJet has paid all expenses for the funeral and repatriation of the bodies of two Ukrainian women from the Odessa region who died in a train collision in the Czech Republic.

Two Ukrainian women who died as a result of a train collision in the Czech Republic were originally from the Odessa region. Currently, the relevant services for the repatriation of bodies to Ukraine are working. The carrier company RegioJet covered all expenses related to the burial and repatriation of bodies.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the consul of Ukraine in Brno Anna Proshko, reports UNN.

Details

So, indeed, 4 people were killed, 2 of them were citizens of Ukraine. Two women are originally from the Odessa region, they lived in the Odessa region. One of them was in Slovakia under temporary protection. And the other came to her from Ukraine. We can't provide more detailed information about them, but we have contacted our relatives, and the relevant services for the repatriation of bodies to Ukraine are working. RegioJet will cover all costs related to the burial and repatriation of bodies. This company now works with funeral services in the Czech Republic

Proshko said. 

recall

Yesterday, June 6, on the territory of the Czech Republic, the Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train. According to police, four people were killed and 22 were injured, including children.

Two Ukrainian citizens were among 4 killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train near Pardubice in the Czech Republic.

the cause of a train accident in the Czech Republic, which killed, in particular, two citizens of Ukraine, was that the passenger train RegioJet passed on a forbidding signal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyOur people abroad
praguePrague
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

