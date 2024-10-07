Record rainfall recorded in the capital

A record amount of precipitation was recorded in Kyiv on October 6, 30.6 mm. This is 13.4 mm more than the previous record of 1970 for this day, the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reported.

According to the observations of the weather station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on October 6, a record amount of precipitation was recorded in the capital - 30.6 mm, which is 13.4 mm more than the previous record of 1970 for this day, when 17.2 mm of precipitation fell - , the statement said.

Weather forecast for today: rains and thunderstorms across the country