Weather forecast for today: rains and thunderstorms across the country

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165932 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142806 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138914 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98219 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109335 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111433 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43940 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51180 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188662 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141563 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146355 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137790 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154691 views
Weather forecast for today: rains and thunderstorms across the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16395 views

On October 7, rains, sometimes heavy, and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine. The temperature at night will be 7-17°, during the day 11-27°. In Kyiv, moderate rain, temperature at night around 10°, during the day 12-14°.

On October 7, rains, sometimes heavy, and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine. The temperature during the day 11-27°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.    

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be rains, in the southern, central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions there will be significant rains and thunderstorms.

West wind, south in the eastern regions, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the western, most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions is 7-12° at night, 11-16° during the day; in the rest of the country it is 12-17° at night, 16-21° during the day, and 22-27° in the eastern regions.

In Kyiv region

Moderate rain at night, light rain during the day.

West wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region is 7-12° at night and 11-16° during the day; in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 12-14°.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv

