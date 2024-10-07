Weather forecast for today: rains and thunderstorms across the country

On October 7, rains, sometimes heavy, and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine. The temperature during the day 11-27°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be rains, in the southern, central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions there will be significant rains and thunderstorms.

West wind, south in the eastern regions, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the western, most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions is 7-12° at night, 11-16° during the day; in the rest of the country it is 12-17° at night, 16-21° during the day, and 22-27° in the eastern regions.

In Kyiv region

Moderate rain at night, light rain during the day.

West wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region is 7-12° at night and 11-16° during the day; in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 12-14°.