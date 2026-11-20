The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed the head of one of the divisions of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine for disclosing information from a pre-trial investigation and receiving an undue benefit. This is reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official established a systematic channel for transferring restricted-access information to interested parties in exchange for expensive gifts and services. Thus, while providing operational support in the NABU and SAPO case concerning the misappropriation of oil and petroleum products belonging to PJSC "Ukrnafta," the official agreed to leak the secrecy of the investigation. At the end of 2024, he reached an agreement with a trusted associate of one of the beneficiaries of the "Privat" group.

They agreed to transmit information about the progress of the investigation and planned investigative actions. The data obtained helped the individuals involved circumvent restrictions related to sanctions, the seizure of assets, and being wanted. As an undue benefit for these services, the trusted associate paid for the SBU official's stay at the Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel hotel, costing UAH 160,000—the official's wife and children stayed in the paid room at the end of December 2024 - the NABU statement says.

Also, in 2023, the same official entered into a corrupt conspiracy with the then Director of Drilling at JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" (part of the "Naftogaz" group).

The SBU official agreed to provide him, for remuneration, with restricted-access information—including information from closed state databases and data held by telecommunications operators and providers. In exchange for providing this data, the company's former top manager purchased a BMW X5 for the official. To maintain secrecy, in June 2023 the vehicle was registered to a company controlled by the bribe-giver; however, in practice, the car was used by the SBU official himself and his wife - the NABU noted.

The following individuals have been served with notices of suspicion:

the SBU official—Part 3 of Article 368, Part 4 of Article 368 (receiving an undue benefit by an official) and Part 2 of Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (disclosure of pre-trial investigation data);

the trusted associate of one of the beneficiaries of the «Privat» group - Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (providing an undue benefit to an official);

the former Director of Drilling at JSC «Ukrgasvydobuvannya»—Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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