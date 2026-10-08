Putin ordered General Surovikin to destroy the bridges in Kyiv — The Telegraph

Against the backdrop of problems facing the Russian army at the front, the Kremlin may intensify strikes on Kyiv. Putin has instructed General Sergei Surovikin to destroy the bridges across the Dnipro in order to paralyze the capital. The Telegraph reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Russia's offensive in the Donbas has failed to produce the results the Kremlin expected over the past several months. Ukrainian forces are resisting in the areas of Pokrovsk and Lyman, while the Russian army is suffering significant losses.

Russia is facing a shortage of military personnel: recruiting enough volunteer contract soldiers to replace losses is becoming increasingly difficult.

Against this backdrop, Vladimir Putin may be trying to change the situation by launching strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

To this end, General Sergei Surovikin, known by the nickname "General Armageddon," is once again being involved in operations. He commanded Russian forces in Ukraine and was previously associated with large-scale strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The publication notes that the Kremlin's goal is not limited to inflicting physical damage on Ukrainian cities. Russia may be counting on prolonged attacks on civilian infrastructure to exhaust the population and increase pressure on the Ukrainian authorities to end the war.

Russia may adapt its strike tactics by taking advantage of Ukraine's limited air defense capabilities. That is why Western states should increase their supplies to Ukraine of missiles, radars, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says