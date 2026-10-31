Protests near Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are gaining momentum — Nawrocki’s camp claims an attempted coup

An increasing number of protesters against changes to the composition of the Constitutional Tribunal are gathering in Poland's capital, Warsaw. This is reported by UNN , citing local media.

Details

It is noted that the speakers are expressing dissatisfaction with the European Union's policies and claiming that the government is attempting to limit the powers of the incumbent president.

In addition, photographs of an order sent to regional commanders of the Polish police have appeared online. The order states that from November 2 to 8, all units must be ready for immediate deployment.

The Police Headquarters confirmed the authenticity of the document, but said that the measures are related to threats of sabotage and subversion, rather than a political crisis.

Meanwhile, the rally outside Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is continuing. Protesters, politicians, and law enforcement officers have gathered there, and President Karol Nawrocki has also arrived.

Meanwhile, protesters attempted to cut the chain on the Tribunal's gate with an angle grinder and tried to enter the institution's premises.

At the same time, Member of the European Parliament Arkadiusz Mularczyk reported that police from across Poland are being brought to the Constitutional Tribunal.

We remind you

Polish President Karol Nawrocki cut short his visit to Senegal and is returning to Warsaw after the head of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal was suspended from office and protests began in the country.

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