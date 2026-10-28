A scandal has erupted in Poland over the Polish president Karol Nawrocki’s possible past as a pimp. This is reported by RMF 24, according to UNN.

Details

Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski posted the following words on his social media page on "X": "What is the correct term: pimp, procurer, or gigolo?" He was referring to the article "Karol Nawrocki and the Secrets of the Grand Hotel," which was published on the Onet portal in May 2025.

According to the publication, Nawrocki, while working as a security guard at the Grand Hotel in Sopot, allegedly arranged prostitutes’ services for the establishment’s guests.

Sikorski’s post sparked an active discussion on social media. Marcin Przydacz, head of the Office of International Policy of the President of Poland, addressed a post to Sikorski: "What is the correct way to put it: boor, simpleton, or primitive?".

And is the minister solving a crossword puzzle or thinking about changing his career path? - wrote opposition Law and Justice party MP Radosław Fogiel.

Karol Nawrocki himself rejected the allegations made in the publication and filed a lawsuit against Onet’s publisher, demanding an apology. The company in question is Ringier Axel Springer Polska: in Nawrocki’s view, the journalists violated his privacy rights.

We remind you

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he would oppose any decisions to ease sanctions or soften policy toward Russia. In his view, the Russian leadership can be forced to change its behavior only through economic and military pressure.